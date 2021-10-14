Sara Barielles to perform at fashion show featuring models with Down syndrome

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sara Bareilles will perform at a very special fashion show this November.

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 13 will feature 26 models walking a virtual runway — all of whom have Down syndrome. The event is being organized by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, and will be hosted by ABC’s Kyra Phillips and John Roberts of Fox News.

During her performance, Sara will “share her personal connection” to the “Down syndrome community,” according to the Foundation.

Other stars who’ll be participating include Quincy Jones, Jeff Probst, Grey’s Anatomy stars Caterina Scorsone and Eric Dane, football stars Brandon McManus, Justin Timmons and Harrison Phillips, and supermodel Beverly Johnson.

You can watch the event and support the Foundation by buying a $25 ticket.

Sara will end her current stint starring in her hit musical Waitress on October 17; the lead role of Jenna will then be taken over by country star Jennifer Nettles of the group Sugarland.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.