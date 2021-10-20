Savage Love: Are Jason Derulo and girlfriend back together?

Jason: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL; Jena: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Less than a month after shocking fans with their split, Jason Derulo and his ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes, who are the parents to infant son Jason King, were seen out and about together.

As E! reports, the “Savage Love” singer and Jena, a model and influencer, were seen having lunch together in West Hollywood this past Sunday. In fact, Jena was even seen helping herself to food off of Jason’s plate.

Back on September 23, Jason tweeted that he and Jena “feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.” That tweet’s since been deleted.

The couple, who welcomed their baby in May, had been together since the start of the pandemic, and Jena has featured heavily in Jason’s TikToks and YouTube videos.

