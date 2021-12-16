Say bye: Doja Cat says she will no longer work with Dr. Luke

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Doja Cat is walking away from controversial producer Dr. Luke, who for years has been embroiled in a tense legal battle with Kesha.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Doja said she hadn’t “worked with [Luke] in a very long time,” and also hinted that he may have taken more credit than he was due for her success.

“There’s s*** that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that,'” she told Rolling Stone. “The point is he’s gotten some credit for s***. And, y’know, it’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future.”

She quipped, “It was definitely nice of me to work with him.”

Doja later walked back those comments in an email to Rolling Stone, in which she noted that she “may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that [Dr. Luke] had taken credit on things he didn’t deserve to.”

She continued, “I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don’t want to participate in the rumor mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don’t want to imply anything else.”

Doja added that she made her original remarks due to “sensitivities in the past about certain people attributing my general success to the work of others — in particular, men.”

Doja’s debut EP Purrr! and her two subsequent albums, Pink and Planet Her, came out on Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records. Luke was nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for Doja’s breakout single “Say So,” and has three nominations this year for Planet Her.

Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of sexual, emotional and physical abuse, which he’s denied.

