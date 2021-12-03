Say Too Much S1E11 – What’s It Like Working in Radio?

On this episode of Say Too Much, Staci and Hutch are joined b Matilda & Kailey – 2 high schoolers who are interested in the world of radio broadcasting! Sorry ladies, it ain’t all glam here. 😅

This was such a fun conversation! Enjoy the full episode here.

——————————————————–

‘Say Too Much’ is the latest podcast from KS95’s Staci & Hutch in the afternoon! Follow along through their adventures as they chat about family vacations, finding love, dealing with kids, getting too tipsy and everything in between.

Staci & Hutch on KS95 – https://www.ks95.com/shows/staci-hutch/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Follow us on Social media!

KS95 on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/KS95FM

KS95 on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/ks95pics/

KS95 on Twitter – https://twitter.com/ks95

Staci on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/staciks95/

Hutch on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/hutchks95