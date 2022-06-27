Say Too Much – The Most Embarrassing Moments of our Lives

On the latest episode of Say Too Much, we share some of our most embarrassing moments from over the years. Staci even shares a story we’ve never heard before about the time she met Rainn Wilson. We also play Pass or Play and try some goofy snacks!

‘Say Too Much’ is the latest podcast from KS95’s Staci & Hutch in the afternoon! Follow along through their adventures as they chat about family vacations, finding love, dealing with kids, getting too tipsy and everything in between.

