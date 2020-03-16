Schitt’s Creek Announces A One-Hour Special Following the Series Finale

If you’re looking for something to binge watch for the first time, or even rewatch because why not … look no further than Schitt’s Creek! The hit show, now in its sixth and final season, captured the attention of audiences very early and immediately became wildly successful. It’s dry humor and over the top yet completely relatable humor is captivating.

We here at KS95 love Schitt’s Creek, so imagine how excited we were to see that following the series finale on April 7th, there will be a one-hour special featuring wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more!

Read the announcement and check out a preview below: