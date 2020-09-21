“Schitt’s Creek” wins big at the 2020 Emmys; check out the full list of winners!

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY – Eugene Levy, left, and Daniel Levy from “Schitt’s Creek” accept the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT/5:00 PM PDT on ABC. This is one of seven Emmy wins for “Schitt’s Creek” tonight. (Invision for the Television Academy/AP)

Last night, many tuned in for the 2020 Emmy Awards. It was an interesting night, but Schitt’s Creek came out on top! Here’s the complete list of winners from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as nominees appeared virtually from their homes:

Lead actress in a comedy series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Lead actor in a comedy series

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Writing for a comedy series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Directing for a comedy series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy series

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety talk series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Lead actor in limited series or movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (HBO)

Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Supporting actor in limited series or movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

Supporting actress in limited series or movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)

Limited series

Watchmen (HBO)

Competition program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO)

Directing for a drama series

Andrij Parekh, Succession (HBO)

Supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Drama series

Succession (HBO)