“Schitt’s Creek” wins big at the 2020 Emmys; check out the full list of winners!

Last night, many tuned in for the 2020 Emmy Awards. It was an interesting night, but Schitt’s Creek came out on top! Here’s the complete list of winners from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as nominees appeared virtually from their homes:
Lead actress in a comedy series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Lead actor in a comedy series
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Writing for a comedy series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Directing for a comedy series
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Outstanding Comedy series
Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Outstanding Variety talk series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
Lead actor in limited series or movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (HBO)
Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox (Netflix)
Supporting actor in limited series or movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
Supporting actress in limited series or movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)
Limited series
Watchmen (HBO)
Competition program
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Lead actor in a drama series
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Lead actress in a drama series
Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)
Writing for a drama series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO)
Directing for a drama series
Andrij Parekh, Succession (HBO)
Supporting actor in a drama series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Supporting actress in a drama series
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Drama series
Succession (HBO)