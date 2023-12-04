Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ coming to digital Tuesday

Apple TV+

Martin Scorsese‘s Apple Original Film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is coming to digital platforms on Tuesday, December 5.

The acclaimed film was co-written by Scorsese stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, and based on David Grann‘s bestselling book of the same name, which depicts the real-life serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

De Niro plays the scheming uncle of DiCaprio’s character, who recruits the younger man in a plan to steal the oil discovered on Osage land — through marriage into the tribe and murder.

Meanwhile, Leo’s Ernest Burkhart is torn between both worlds: his uncle’s plot and his Native American wife, Mollie, played by Gladstone, who begs him to avenge her family.

To date, the October release has grossed more than $154 million worldwide.

