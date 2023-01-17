Screen Actors Guild taps Sally Field for SAG Life Achievement Award

Field in ’80 for Brady’ – Paramount Pictures

Oscar and Emmy winner Sally Field has been tapped for another honor: The Screen Actors Guild has announced the Forrest Gump star, about to be seen in February’s 80 For Brady, will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

The honor is bestowed upon a performer who upholds “the finest ideals of the acting profession,” and according to SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Field certainly does that.

She enthused, “Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae. She never stopped being extraordinary.”

The Nanny alumna continues, “Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. and be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

