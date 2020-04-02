Sea turtles are thriving in the current conditions

Even though these restrictions aren’t the most fun, social distance and self quarantine around the world has allowed sea turtles to thrive!

Over in eastern India, where sea turtles are notoriously vulnerable and threatened by both pollution and human activities, thousands of olive tortoises took advantage of the distance. The tortoises used this time to lay their eggs without being disturbed!

It is estimated that, in total, there will be about 60 million eggs laid.

Check out a few photos below: