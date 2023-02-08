Sebastian Stan on Harrison Ford joining the MCU, what to do about Bucky’s missing arm

Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his James “Bucky” Barnes appeared in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He has since appeared in six other Marvel movies, as well as the spinoff Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Bucky will also appear in the 2024 MCU team-up film Thunderbolts, about a group of super-people led by Gen. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt. However, Hurt’s character has been recast with Harrison Ford for the upcoming fourth Captain America film, and Ford recently confirmed Thunderbolts, as well.

Stan has been sworn to Marvel Studios’ secrecy for more than a decade, so he wasn’t about to spill any tea to ABC Audio last week. But he said with a laugh about Ford, “Well, if he’s in the movie, that would be amazing!”

He demurred, “But I don’t know if he actually is or not, so you might have to ask somebody else about that. But he is incredible. I was actually seeing that Indiana Jones trailer and … I’m really excited to see that.”

Speaking of Bucky, we asked him what he’ll do now, seeing as Rocket Raccoon was gifted the Winter Soldier’s cybernetic arm in the closing moments of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. “I dunno. Maybe I’ll just get another arm,” he deadpanned.

Stan has been working outside the MCU, as well, logging solid performances in movies like I, Tonya. He recently earned a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for Pam & Tommy, and he’ll appear in Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller Sharper. “I feel very lucky, for sure,” he says.

Sharper will be in select theaters Friday, February 10, before dropping on Apple TV+ Friday, February 17.

