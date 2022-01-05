See a tattoo-less Adam Levine in nostalgic throwback photo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It’s hard to believe, but there was a time when Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine wasn’t entirely covered in tattoos.

Brian Moghadam, a childhood friend of Adam’s who’s also a photographer, posted a picture of Adam on his Instagram that he says was taken “in high school probably in 1996 or 1997” — making Adam either 17 or 18 in the pic. He’s wearing a short-sleeved, button-down plaid shirt and his arms are uncharacteristically free of ink.

“I literally picked up a camera in high school and never put it down,” Brian captioned the photo. “And since 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Songs About Jane, I thought it would be nice to post old memories of the band through their early years…stay tuned for more memories…”

Songs About Jane, Maroon 5’s debut album, was released June 25, 2002. It made the band stars, thanks to a string of hits including “Sunday Morning,” “She Will Be Loved,” “Harder to Breathe” and “This Love.”

Last year, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine told ABC Audio that the band was working on a documentary that includes footage of the sessions for that album. It’s not clear when it’ll be released.

According to E!, Adam now has more than 30 tattoos. He told People that he got his first one in 2001, when he was 21. That tattoo, which he acquired five days after 9/11, is of a dove: ” I felt this need to say something with this peaceful thing on my body,” he explained.

