See Dua Lipa frolic on a Greek island with boyfriend Romain Gavras

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Before the Fourth of July, Dua Lipa posted a special birthday message for her boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras. Now, she’s shared a carousel of photos of the two of them together on a romantic Greek vacation.

Dua and Romain are together on the Greek island of Sifnos. Based on Dua’s post, they’re spending a lot of time sunbathing, eating and being on the water: Dua is seen lounging in skimpy bikinis, paddling on a surfboard, eating shrimp and looking glamorous at night with Gavras.

She also posted photos on her Instagram Story that show her cooking and eating even more yummy food, and posing in fancy dresses. In addition, she shares some of the books she’s read in the past month, and there’s a shot of what seems to be the whitewashed cliffside villa they’re staying in. In one shot, a donkey peeks in the front door.

Dua was first spotted with Gavras in February in London; in May, they went public with their romance at the Cannes Film Festival.

