See Lady Gaga in full bridal attire on set of ‘House of Gucci’

MEGA/GC Images

Lady Gaga has been engaged twice but has never made it to the altar. If you’ve ever wondered what she’d look like in a wedding dress, though, now we know.

The singer was snapped on the Rome, Italy set of her new movie House of Gucci in full bridal attire.

In character as Patrizia Reggiani, the eventual ex-wife of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci, Gaga donned a beautiful lace wedding gown with a scalloped hem, a long flowing veil and white satin heels. She appeared to be on her way to film a scene depicting Reggiani and Gucci’s 1973 wedding.

Adam Driver stars opposite Gaga as Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed film.

