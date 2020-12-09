See Madonna's daughter pose in her underwear for new Juicy Couture campaign

Madonna‘s eldest daughter Lourdes Leon is modeling for a new Juicy Couture underwear campaign, People reports.

The new collection is inspired by the early 2000s: It’s a collaboration between Juicy and the underwear brand Parade and is described as being “for nice girls that like stuff.” Over at YourParade.com, you can see Lourdes, 24, modeling several different briefs and a velour hoodie while posing in a bedroom that looks like it was designed by Paris Hilton circa 2003.

On Pinterest, there’s a picture of Lourdes walking down the street wearing an all-pink, very Y2K-inspired outfit that features her holding three purses, a flip phone, a hoodie, an velour overshirt, a faux-fur wrap — and no pants.

Lourdes, whose father is fitness trainer Carlos Leon, has previously modeled for Stella McCartney, Jean Paul Gaultier, Miu Miu and Gypsy Sport. When she was just 13, she and her mom collaborated on a Material Girl line of clothing and accessories for Macy’s.

Lourdes is Madonna’s oldest child. The Queen of Pop recently got the first letters of each of her six children’s names tattooed on her wrist: L for Lourdes, R for Rocco, D for David, M for Mercy, S for Stella and E for Estere.

Meet @Parade x Juicy Couture! We collaborated with @Parade to make supersoft, sustainable underwear for nice girls who like stuff featuring Juicy-embellished briefs, logo-laiden waistbands, and Swarovski crystals 💎Visit https://t.co/rlGwqusQ2v now! pic.twitter.com/Sh7dbRiqeS — Juicy Couture (@juicycouture) December 7, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

