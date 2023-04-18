See more photos of Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked’ as she dishes on filming process

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

After the first official photo of Ariana Grande in Wicked was released, we now have more on-set photos of the singer as Glinda.

In the new pics, we get a clearer glimpse of her ruffled pink gown, sparkly crown, wand and long blond hair as she films scenes of the movie musical.

Meanwhile, in a new YouTube video celebrating the one-year anniversary of her r.e.m. beauty line, Ariana teases that Glinda will be wearing some r.e.m. beauty products in the film.

“Glinda wears a few things,” she says. “I told my beautiful makeup artist, Nuria, who I love with all my heart, I said, ‘I don’t want to go into this with any sort of rules or requests; I want us to find her from the ground up. I want to just sit down and let you play and we’ll find her together.'”

As for the filming process, Ariana says she doesn’t want it to end.

“It’s weird because it’s exhausting but I’m not tired,” she shares. “I will do it again right now. Every single thing — I don’t want to stop, I don’t want to do the weekends, I don’t want to go home, I don’t want to leave ever … I’m savoring every single second humanly possible.”

The first Wicked movie, also starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, is slated to premiere in theaters on November 27, 2024.

