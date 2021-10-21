See Shawn Mendes return to the concert stage tomorrow on Watch Together via Messenger

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

To get fans hyped for his upcoming Wonder world tour, Shawn Mendes is releasing a concert he filmed recently in New York City, which marked his return to live performance post-COVID.

“A few weeks ago we filmed an extremely special show…where I was lucky enough to be joined by incredible friends & activists,” Shawn captioned the announcement on Instagram. “It was my first show back in almost 2 years and it made me realize how much I missed live shows, but more importantly how crucial it is to raise our voices for change.”

“I’m so honoured to be able to share that night with you,” he added.

A Wonder Concert & Conversation comes out Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Watch Together via Messenger and on Instagram.

