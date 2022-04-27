See Taylor Swift in the trailer for David O. Russell’s crime thriller, ‘﻿Amsterdam’﻿

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

We finally know more about Taylor Swift‘s role in David O. Russell‘s latest film.

Not much was known about the film — even its title — when it was first announced in June, but all that changed at CinemaCon this week. Variety reports that Taylor will star in the film, titled Amsterdam, the first trailer for which debuted at the industry event. According to the trade, the “original romantic crime epic” is set in the 30s and that centers on three characters — played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington — who “find themselves at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.”

The trailer shows a weeping Taylor, who mourns her father as Chris Rock tells her, “You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid.” He continues as Taylor sobs, “You know who’s going to get in trouble? The Black men.”

Taylor is part of a huge star-studded cast also includes Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant. This marks her first big-screen role following 2019’s critically panned movie musical, CATS.

Taylor also previously appeared in 2014’s The Giver, 2012’s The Lorax and 2010’s Valentine’s Day.

Amsterdam is due out November 4.

