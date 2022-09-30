See the Black Eyed Peas for $15 at this upcoming high school football game

Jerod Harris/GC Images

Football season is here and the Black Eyed Peas are helping students wave their colors at a Super Bowl-like halftime show at the East L.A. Classic match between rival high schools.

Los Angeles Times reports the “I Gotta Feeling” singers will take over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 21, when Theodore Roosevelt High takes on Garfield High School, for a halftime performance.

﻿will.i.am ﻿has a commitment to Roosevelt, as he grew up in Boyle Heights and strives to give back to his community via his i.am Angel Foundation. The musician has several projects going to inspire students, including his I.am.College Track program, which encourages them to reach for their dreams by obtaining a higher education. He also helped found a robotics program at the school.

Garfield football coach ﻿Lorenzo Hernandez is happy to welcome BEP to the Classic, an annual event since 1925, noting attendance has significantly shrunk over the past few years from an estimated 25,000 people to 10,000.

“This is going to be the biggest ever meeting with two teams playing well, an historic venue and the Black Eyed Peas halftime show,” he said, stressing the affordable ticket price. “All for $15.”

Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster; students who take advantage of a presale will pay $12.

The junior varsity match kicks off at 3:30 p.m. while the varsity game takes place at 7:30 p.m.

