‘Selena + Chef’ renewed for season 4

Courtesy HBO Max

Selena Gomez is heading back to the kitchen with a fourth season of her HBO Max show Selena + Chef.

The streamer announced the renewal of her home cooking show on Wednesday and revealed that the upcoming season will feature an exciting change of scenery. For season four, Selena, along with her friends and family, will head to a beach house to continue their cooking lessons.

Like previous seasons, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer will expand on her cooking skills with the help of all-star chefs. They’ll also continue to highlight a different charitable organization during each episode, hopefully adding to the already $400,000 raised.

Selena said in a statement, “I am looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs. Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations.”

Season four of Selena + Chef is slated to premiere next year.

