Selena Gomez admits she is 'kinda missin' bestie Taylor Swift

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images

Selena Gomez celebrated her bestie of over a decade by sharing some rare selfies of her and Taylor Swift. Included in the festivities was Taylor’s new cat, Benjamin Button, who also made an appearance in the adorable slideshow.

The “Te Una Vez” singer shared the never-before-seen photos on Instagram Monday and, within minutes, the surprise update racked up over a million likes.

Gomez simply captioned the slideshow of the two goofing off while wearing oversized tee shirts, “kinda missin this one.”

The first photo is an angled selfie of Selena posing with Taylor — who is holding up Benjamin — as the two pretend to look shocked.

The second photo is of the “Lose You to Love Me Singer” cradling Benjamin, who is lounging upside down on her lap.

The third photo shows the two friends leaning against each other and, while Selena is making a kissy face, the “willow” singer hoists up her cat until he is resting just beneath her nose.

Fans of both singers have since pounced in the comment section to pick apart the caption and the series of photos in hopes of finding some Easter eggs — something Taylor is known to do when she has a big announcement coming up.

In addition, both singers have made it known they prefer to keep their friendship out of the spotlight.

Selena previously revealed why she and Taylor are rarely photographed together despite their “sisterhood,” telling WSJ magazine in January, “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do.”

“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected,” added Selena. “She is one of my best friends in the world.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.