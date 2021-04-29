Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty launch new mental health initiative

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has officially launched Rare Beauty’s new mental health initiative, called Mental Health 101.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Selena says this campaign is “close to my heart” because of her own struggles with mental health

“I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age,” she writes.

“If I had learned about my mental health earlier on — been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects — my journey could have looked very different,” she continues.

“I’m a believer in seeking help,” Selena added. “Getting support and educating yourself on mental health has changed my life, and it can change yours, too.”

Through the Mental Health 101 campaign, Selena and Rare Beauty aim to provide educational and empowering resources for young people dealing with mental health issues. The initiative encourages financial support for more mental health services in educational settings.

