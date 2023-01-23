Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart filmed holding hands in NYC

Christopher Polk/NBC

Not even a week after denying she’s in a relationship with rumored beau Drew Taggart, Selena Gomez was spotted in New York City holding hands with The Chainsmokers singer.

TMZ snagged photos of the rumored love birds and discovered they had a dinner date at the SoHo eatery Torrisi. Paparazzi caught them as they exited the Italian restaurant; while they were holding hands, that was the only romantic thing they did in front of cameras.

The outlet notes Drew walked Selena to her car, but there was no goodbye kiss.

This comes a few days after Selena declared on Instagram that she likes “being alone too much” and is single after rumors popped up that she was seen kissing Drew at a bowling alley.

The Chainsmokers singer has yet to comment on the dating rumors.

