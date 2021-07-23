Selena Gomez calls on Facebook to curb the spread of vaccine misinformation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Selena Gomez is confronting Facebook again about not curbing COVID-19 misinformation. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer previously put the social media site on blast in December for not doing enough, saying its inaction would result in “thousands of deaths.”

Taking to Twitter, Selena called out the social media giant by retweeting her warning from last year, which said, in part, “Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives…Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”

“In December I asked @Facebook and @Instagram to take action on lies about COVID and vaccines,” she penned in a new thread, citing recent data that claims only a handful of users are behind the vaccine misinformation.

“@CCDHate found that 12 people are behind 2 in 3 of all misinformation,” said Selena, linking to the study for her nearly 65 million followers to read. It claims that the 12 bad agents produce 60 percent of the lies spreading across the service.

“So why do they still refuse to act?,” she concluded in a final tweet.

Selena also commended President Joe Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy for putting pressure on Facebook to remedy the matter, while rebuking it for its alleged inaction.

While the president previously stated Facebook is “killing people” for allowing the spread of false information — sparking the media giant’s ire — Biden has since walked back his comments.

“My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally… would do something about the misinformation, the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine,” Biden said last week.

As of Thursday, 610,264 Americans have died of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

