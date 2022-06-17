Selena Gomez chats about Britney Spears with Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez is still coming off the high of being invited to Britney Spears‘ wedding and that she was able to hang out with fellow guests Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and fashion icon Donatella Versace.

Appearing alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Selena spoke about the incredible event.

“I am really happy for her! It was beautiful,” Selena praised as Kimmel held up a photo of her posing with Britney, Madonna, Drew, Paris and Versace. Of course, Kimmel wasn’t concerned about Britney’s famous guests — he instead was more curious if the wedding had good food and fun events.

“What am I supposed to do with this? I don’t know,” Selena giggled, but said she was “under oath” not to give anything away.

Thankfully, Short redirected the conversation for Selena to rave about the impressive guest list — especially Madonna. “Here’s the thing about Madonna. She is 63 years of age and she has a boyfriend who is 28 years of age. She is trying to see how many times 28 goes into 63,” he joked, which earned him a rim shot from Kimmel’s band.

Britney tied the knot with Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony earlier this month, nine months after announcing their engagement.

