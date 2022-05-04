Selena Gomez debuts new “Thanks for Sharing” campaign to destigmatize mental health

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Selena Gomez reminded fans that May is Mental Health Awareness Month and, to celebrate, unveiled a brand-new initiative aimed at normalizing conversations about mental health.

As part of her recently launched Wondermind initiative, Selena announced her “Thanks for Sharing” campaign on Wednesday. The initiative’s objective is to allow people to openly express how they’re feeling as well as what’s going through their mind.

“We believe that having open and honest conversation can lead to change,” Selena explained.

By way of example, Selena shared, “One thing I’m dealing with right now is being patient with myself. I tend to be a little unkind to myself and I gotta work on that. That’s something that I do find frustrating and I just need to allow myself to feel my feelings and then let them go.”

“I hope you guys feel encouraged to speak up, you’ll be surprised to see how many people feel the same,” Selena added.

That isn’t the only mental health campaign Selena debuted this month. She also teamed with Serendipity Brands, where $1 from every pint of their ice cream sold will benefit Selana’s Rare Impact Fund, which works to expand access to mental health resources for youths.

“Bringing awareness to mental health is something very personal to me,” she said in a statement before cheekily adding, “So, supporting this cause is literally as easy as eating ice cream.”

