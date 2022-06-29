Selena Gomez flirts with idea of rebooting ﻿’Wizards of Waverly Place’﻿: “I would love that”

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez thinks it’s time to reboot Wizards of Waverly Place.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer caught up with Extra on the red carpet premiere of the new season of Only Murders in the Building and spoke about a potential revival.

“Hands down, I would love that,” she remarked.

Hilariously, her Only Murders co-star Steve Martin revealed he never heard of the show and asked, “What is it?” Selena responded with a laugh, “It’s my Disney show!”

That refreshed the comedian’s memory — or, at least, he pretended it did — and he declared, “Oh, I know about it.” Selena wasn’t convinced and shook her head knowingly.

The fantasy teen sitcom Wizards of Waverly place ran on Disney Channel for four seasons between October 2007 and 2012. It starred Selena, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin as three siblings who had to master their magic powers or lose them forever.

Disney Channel has rebooted several beloved shows, including The Proud Family, That’s So Raven, Doogie Howser and others. Here’s hoping we see the Russo siblings reunite for their own spinoff series very soon!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.