Selena Gomez is “back to work” with her new blonde hair

Selena Gomez in 2017; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez is giving fans another look at her new platinum blonde hair in a glamorous new selfie.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer unveiled her new look, declaring in the caption, “Back to work.”

Selena also showed off her long black nail set with flowers painted on them.

It was the first photo of her new ‘do to hit her personal Instagram, though Selena previously teased the makeover via the Rare Beauty account, posting a mirror selfie to the stories option on April 23.

Among those applauding Selena’s new look were actress Diane Keaton, who spammed her with six red heart emojis, and her “Selfish Love” collaborator DJ Snake, who commented with twinkling emojis.

Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, the masterminds behind Selena’s new dye-job, revealed via their Nine Zero One Salon’s Instagram just how long the Wizards of Waverly Place alum sat in the chair.

“There’s LEVELS to this blonde,” the salon explained. “The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach, and 8 hours of hair magic!”

This isn’t the first time Selena has gone blonde. In 2017, she previously sported golden locks at the American Music Awards.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.