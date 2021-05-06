Selena Gomez joins lineup for YouTube’s first ever Beauty Festival

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez is joining the star-studded lineup for YouTube’s inaugural Beauty Festival, taking place May 14.

The virtual festival, hosted by YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty, Derek Blasberg, will be summit-style, bringing together everyone from beauty creators to public figures all in the name of beauty.

On Thursday, YouTube announced additional participating talent for the event, which will not only include the Rare Beauty founder, but also Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Graham and YouTube beauty influencers such as NikkieTutorials and Nikita Dragun.

The platform initially announced that notable creators such as Michelle Phan, Manny MUA and Patrick Starrr as well as celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Paris Hilton and Pharrell Williams would be present for the beauty-filled affair.

The YouTube Beauty Festival can be streamed on YouTube.com/Fashion beginning at 4:00pm ET/ 1:00pm PT on May 14.

