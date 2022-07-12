Selena Gomez makes Emmy history with ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Adele and Lady Gaga specials get nods

Courtesy Hulu

Selena Gomez wasn’t nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building, but she still made Emmy history.

The show was nominated for 17 Emmys on Tuesday, and as an executive producer, she’s nominated in the category of Outstanding Comedy Series. This marks only the second time in the 74-year history of the Emmys that a Latina has ever been nominated as a producer for a comedy series. The first was Salma Hayek, who was nominated in 2007 as a producer of the Fox show Ugly Betty.

Only one Latina has ever won an Emmy for producing in any of the top series categories: Celia D. Costas for 2004’s Angels in America. If Only Murders wins its category, which it very well might, Selena may make history again.

Meanwhile, TV specials starring Adele and Lady Gaga have also received Emmy nods as did a Simpsons short featuring Billie Eilish.

Adele: One Night Only is up for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) as is One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. Both specials aired on CBS last year and received several technical nominations as well.

When Billie Met Lisa, a Simpsons short which premiered on Disney+, is nominated for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. Billie and her brother, FINNEAS, both played themselves in the film.

The 74th Emmy Awards air September 12 on NBC.

