Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health struggles: "It seemed hopeless"

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is no stranger to opening up about her mental health, but it hasn’t always been that way.

In a recent interview with People, the 28-year-old Rare Beauty founder got candid about her journey and her decision to share it with the world.

“[Being open] isn’t an easy thing to ask of someone,” she explained. “I’ve had to go away a few times for stuff I didn’t know [I was struggling with] and was confused by.”

“And then this stigma came: What would people think? But when I thought about it, my first answer was, ‘I don’t care, this is my truth.’ I’m not a stigma. I’m a person that walks their life,” she recalled.

Gomez, whose highly anticipated cosmetics line drops Thursday, added that she hopes to help others by being vocal about her struggles.

“As far as my career, I’m professional and I work very hard. At the same time, I do deal with mental health [issues] and I wanted that to also be known,” the Disney channel alum said. “In the beginning it seemed hopeless. Sometimes it was a challenge for me to even get out of bed. I was like, ‘Why can’t I be like you guys?’ Over the years I’ve finally found my rhythm, but it took me time.”

“I’ve tried a ton of different things, but the one thing I’ve never stopped doing is asking for help. That was the hardest part, but I truly believe that that’s why I’m stronger,” she declared.