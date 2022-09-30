Selena Gomez preaches kindness after Hailey Bieber interview: “Words matter”

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez is reminding people to be kind.

On Thursday, just days after Hailey Bieber‘s tell-all interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the pop star went Live on TikTok to share the simple message.

“I think some of the things that I don’t need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting and it’s not fair and no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena, 30, said during the Live, which was captured and reposted on Twitter.

“All I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want,” she continued. “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough. But know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: Words matter, truly matter.”

“I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else,” The “Lose You to Love Me” singer added, before wishing her fans a “wonderful” day.

In the clip, Selena never explicitly named Hailey, 25, or the podcast, but the message comes after Hailey addressed longstanding rumors that she “stole” Justin Bieber, 28, from the former Disney Channel star.

“I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it,” Hailey declared on CHD. “I was raised better than that.”

Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018, two months after he and Selena parted ways for good, and the pair announced they were married in November of that same year.

