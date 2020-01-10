Selena Gomez releases an official music video for her song, ‘Rare’

Posted by: KS95 January 10, 2020 45 Views

Selena Gomez finally released her latest album, Rare to the public. But in addition to the album drop, Gomez also released a music video for the title track only 9 hours later!

The pop star has admitted in multiple interviews that this album is her most vulnerable and personal to date. She also shared that she was originally planning on releasing the album TWO YEARS ago. But apparently, life and other events pushed her in a different direction musically.

Either way … Rare is here now, and so is the music video for the title track.

Watch the video below:

