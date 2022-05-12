Selena Gomez releases her own kitchenware collection

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

Move over, Martha Stewart! Selena Gomez has come out with her very own kitchenware line that has a very important mission — raising awareness for mental health while encouraging families to cook together.

Selena announced on Instagram Thursday that she’s collaborating with cookware brand Our Place for a series of bright and colorful pots, pans, drinking glasses and more. The company will donate 10 percent of all proceeds to Selena’s Rare Impact Fund, which works to expand access to mental health resources for youths.

“It’s a celebration of all ways we cook- as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously. Our Place is immigrant and women-owned, rooted in building a bigger table,” the Only Murders In The Building star said of her new collection. “Time to get cooking!”

In addition to supporting her mental health initiative, Selena’s line is geared toward celebrating heritage by encouraging those who purchase her collection to cook with their family and celebrate their history. The Grammy nominee previously expressed on her own cooking show, Selena + Chef, that cooking brings her closer to her Latina heritage.

The collection offers two limited-edition colors: a deep blue and a hot, berry pink, which are respectively called Azul and Rosa. Fans can get their hands on an “Always Pan” or “Perfect Pot,” in addition to a knife trio, plates and other cooking essentials.

Selena’s line is featured as part of their Our Place’s Essentials Collection and is available now.

