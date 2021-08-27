Selena Gomez releases new single “999,” featuring Camilo

Photo Credit: Erica Hernandez | Courtesy: Interscope Records

Selena Gomez delighted fans on Thursday by releasing her brand-new single, “999,” and its accompanying music video.

The gentle Spanish ballad, which features vocals from Colombian singer Camilo, follows two love-struck individuals pining for one another and living through fantasies in their head about what would happen should they make a move.

The two agree that they don’t want to take it slow in their theoretical relationship, and see it lasting forever.

Selena Gomez praised her collaborator in a statement obtained by ABC Audio, declaring, “Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve which is something we connected on immediately. I couldn’t have been more excited to collaborate with him.”

Camilo also gushed about the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, and expressed, “Working with Selena Gomez is a tremendous honor and a huge moment in my career. From the beginning, 999 was written based on the color of her voice, and it wouldn’t have existed if it wasn’t for the dream of this collaboration.” He also said he’d been wanting to work with Gomez for some time.

Gomez previously opened up about why she’s shifted toward making Spanish music, telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in January, “I just hope that people understand how much I put my heart into this, and how amazing I feel about it… I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

