Selena Gomez reveals how she overcame society’s pressures to look “perfect”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez opened up about how society’s impossible beauty standards — specifically about always looking young and beautiful — were harmful to her mental health. The 29-year-old now hopes to help her impressionable young fans to also walk away from that same, unhealthy mindset.

“From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way,” Selena told Glamour UK. “Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look.”

Selena continued, “It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself — that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful… Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

Looking back at the life lessons she’s learned, Selena wishes most to tell her younger self, “Makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need.”

“I used to think I needed to wear makeup to feel pretty, and I can definitely say that has changed as I’ve gotten older,” the Rare Beauty mogul explained.

As for the advice she’d give her fans who may be struggling to overcome the same insecurities, Selena had several ideas. “I’m a big advocate for therapy,” she began. “I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but “I am enough” is a favorite of mine — I call them ‘Rare Reminders.'”

She also endorses “taking a scrolling break from social media” to help combat the pressure to appear a certain way.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.