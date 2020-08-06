Selena Gomez reveals she always wanted to collaborate on a song with Taylor Swift

JOHN SHEARER/GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez sent fans into a craze when she paid a surprise appearance on the Twitch series Animal Talking.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer crashed the late night virtual talk show on Wednesday, which is hosted on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch game. As her animated avatar sat on the hot seat, Gomez confirmed that she’s back in the studio working on a new album.

The 28-year-old also hinted that a star-studded collaboration might be in the works when she name-dropped Taylor Swift.

As it turns out, Gomez has been dying to work with her best friend on new music for a very long time.

“I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that,” she announced. “Everything remains in our friendship.”

“It just feels like we’re family. I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now,” continued Gomez. “She’s been my best friend. But, we’ve talked about it for sure.”

Show host Gary Whitta tried prying more information out of the Rare Beauty mogul about the potential duet and suggested that “it’s only a matter of time” before the two would hit the studio together.

However, Gomez didn’t take the bait and coyly teased, “You never know!”

The Gracie Award-winner also opened up about how she’s been keeping herself entertained while in quarantine and offered more insight on her upcoming cooking series Selena + Chef that premieres next week on the streaming service HBO Max.

“It’s me making myself look like an idiot in the kitchen,” she laughed, noting how she has professional chefs trying their best to teach her over FaceTime how to cook delicious meals. “I hope people just enjoy it. It’s a light show and you might learn something…or you might laugh.”