Selena Gomez says Britney Spears’ wedding was “a day for love”

Selena Gomez was one of the many celebrity guests at Britney Spears‘ wedding earlier this month, and she tells Entertainment Tonight the event was all about love.

“I think it was a day for love, and I want nothing more than happiness [for her],” Selena told ET about the wedding, whose guest list also included Madonna, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. “I think it was all the people that loved her, and that was all that matters.”

Selena and Britney have been sharing their love for each other online for the past year or so, from Selena sending Britney care packages of makeup and swimsuits, to Britney raving about how much she loves Selena’s latest tattoo.

Selena’s Hulu series Only Murders in the Building returns for its second season on June 28.