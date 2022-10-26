Selena Gomez says “now is the time” to release her ultra-personal documentary

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez admits her forthcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, was an accidental creation.

The “Wolves” singer spoke with Vanity Fair about her forthcoming project, admitting, “The documentary took on a life of its own.”

Selena said the documentary was born from footage of her canceled 2016 Revival Tour; the outing only ran for 55 dates, but the cameras continued to roll. “It was never this thought-out plan thinking we were going to capture these very personal parts of my life,” she said. “It just evolved from there.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me airs on Apple TV+ on November 4 and takes fans on the singer’s emotional and mental journey over the past six years.

Selena was introduced to her documentary director Alek Keshishian in 2015 via her manager since 2014 — and Alek’s sister — Aleen. The singer admits she’s a big fan of Alek’s work, especially his 1991 Madonna doc Truth or Dare. “I knew if I were ever to make a doc, I wanted Alek to direct it,” she explained.

Alek had sworn off doing documentaries about musicians long ago, so he gave Selena one condition, which was: “You have to give me access to everything.”

Selena agreed.

The documentary provides an unflinching look at Selena’s mental health battles, to which she admits, “As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is the time. I hope that by sharing my experiences and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better.”

In other Selena news, she was forced to pull out of The Tonight Show after testing positive for COVID-19. She told fans she’s “resting and feeling ok” on her Instagram Story.

