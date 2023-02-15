Selena Gomez says the theme of her forthcoming new album is “freedom”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Although Selena Gomez hasn’t yet revealed a release date or title for her upcoming album, she let fans know how it’ll make them feel.

“If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life,” she told Vanity Fair. “But I want to produce music that will make people smile.”

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” Selena said of her new album. “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

Selena also spoke about the freedom she’s felt since releasing her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which provides an unflinching look into her mental health struggles.

“I started noticing people come up to me, and they weren’t like, ‘Oh, I want a picture of you.’ It was more like, ‘Hey, I appreciated that part where you said this.’ Then I ended up having a five-minute conversation with someone about their journey,” she expressed.

“That was happening more, and I started to feel good because I wasn’t just this prop to people. I started to go, ‘This is paying off,’ because that’s what I want at the end of the day,” Selena said. “I’d rather be remembered for my heart than anything else.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena spoke about her relationship with social media and shared her honest thoughts on Twitter, which was recently acquired by billionaire Elon Musk. Acknowledging Twitter’s subsequent uptick in hate speech, she thinks the platform is heading in a “dangerous” direction.

“It’s not my favorite app,” she explained. “I don’t know if it was [about feeling] cool that you own something. I just find it irresponsible and unsafe.”

