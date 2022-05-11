Selena Gomez shuts down accusations she shaded Hailey Bieber with online makeup tutorial

James Devaney/GC Images

Selena Gomez recently revealed she’s no longer on social media and, after an unexpected controversy involving Hailey Bieber, the wife of ex Justin Bieber, she hinted drama is the main reason why she’s staying off the gram.

On Tuesday, Hailey shared a tutorial video on TikTok that showed her skin care and makeup routine. Soon after, Selena posted a tutorial of her own on the same platform.

Sure enough, that coincidence was enough to get some fans speculating that Selena was dunking on Hailey. But Selena immediately shut down the rumors and wrote in the comments, “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys [I have] no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

While the video hadn’t been removed as of noon Wednesday, Selena turned off the comments on it.

Selena and Justin famously dated off and on for several years before going their separate ways for good in 2018. Shortly after, the “Peaches” singer began dating Hailey and the two wed that September.

While both Justin and Selena have moved on, a small but vocal group of fans still believe the two — whom they dub “Jelena” — were meant to be and have continued to attack Hailey because of that. Both Selena and Justin have publicly condemned the abuse.

Hailey herself has spoken out several times, most recently in April when she took to TikTok to “beg” those haters to “leave me alone” because “enough time has gone by.” She also told those same ‘Jelena’ fans, “Go be miserable somewhere else.”

