Selena Gomez sings — sort of — in new ‘Only Murders’ season; new Mabel makeup available now

Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building has launched its third season, with the first two episodes available now. If you’ve ever wondered why Selena Gomez, who stars as Mabel Mora, has never sung on the show — considering she’s a chart-topping, Grammy-nominated pop star — John Hoffman, Only Murder‘s co-creator and showrunner, says she does sing this season…sort of.

The musical performance is actually part of a fantasy conjured up by Martin Short‘s character, Oliver Putnam — and those are the only circumstances under which you’ll see Selena sing, says Hoffman.

“Mabel is Mabel. And as long as Mabel is sticking to Mabel, and living in a fantasy that Oliver might have, I’ll have her sing in that context,” he tells ABC Audio.

“And Selena and I talked a lot about this,” he adds. “As much as I would love it and I want to see more of it, Selena is playing Mabel. And Mabel [is not a singer]. As she says at the beginning of a little moment that happens at the end of our episode two in season three, ‘Relax, Putnam. You know I’m not into this musical s***.’ That’s pure Mabel.”

Meanwhile, Selena’s Rare Beauty cosmetics line has launched a Mabel Mora’s Must Haves collection, which allows fans to recreate Mabel’s looks this season using Rare Beauty products like Perfect Strokes Liquid Liner and Glossy Lip Balm.

Arielle Toelke, the show’s Makeup Department Head, in a statement. “Every season, Mabel’s character has as much fun with her makeup as she does with her clothes, and this year we took that up a notch, making sure that every look could easily transition from daytime sleuthing to date night glam.”

Season three is now streaming on Hulu.

