Selena Gomez takes out full-page ad in ‘The New York Times’ to thank her Rare Beauty team

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

When she decided to thank the people who work with her on her Rare Beauty cosmetics line, Selena Gomez went big.

The singer and actress took out a full-page ad in the Sunday New York Times’ Styles section to publish an open letter, in which she gives props to her team for “all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of our community.” Rare Beauty launched in September of 2020.

Selena wrote, “If you’re wondering why you’re seeing this letter in the New York Times, it’s because I wanted to give your accomplishments the platform they deserve…Rare Beauty is so much more than just one person.”

“My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that helped shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing your uniqueness — something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space,” she wrote. “The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we’re not meant to look a certain way, and that we’re all unique and different and that’s something that should be celebrated.”

Selena then went on to specifically thank the team for “making an impact” with the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise more than $100 million over the next 10 years to deliver mental health resources to underserved areas. So far, it’s donated $1.2 million.

Selena also thanked the team for “building a community,” for “prioritizing mental health in the workplace,” and, “of course, for developing an amazing line of vegan, cruelty-free products for all to feel good in.”

She concluded, “With over 200 products at Sephora locations…and 16 awards and counting — there’s no stopping us!”

You can read the full letter on Selena’s Instagram.

