Selena Gomez talks new music, milestone birthday: “I love growing up”

While some people may dread turning 30, Selena Gomez says she’s looking forward to celebrating her milestone birthday on July 22.

Telling People she’s “excited” to turn the big 3-0, Selena declares, “I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different.”

Now, says Selena, “I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.'”

The Grammy nominee said she has good reason for being enthusiastic about getting older: “I stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”

Looking back at how much she’s grown since turning 20, Selena remarked, “A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways.” One of those good changes, she says, is finally being able to call herself a Grammy nominee after her Revelación album was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album.

“I’m so excited,” she declared. “I couldn’t be more proud.” The Only Murders in the Building star also notes the positive effect the Grammy honor had on her music, which was that it lit a “good fire under my a**.”

Selena, who says she “put my heart and soul” into Revelación, also reveals she is working hard on her next studio effort — although she admits that Grammy nod has now made her “more nervous” about her new work.

Selena did not reveal the title or release date of her upcoming studio album.

