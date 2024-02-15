Selena Gomez to release new single “Love On”

Interscope

Last year, Selena Gomez was celebrating being “Single Soon.” This year, she’s singing about love.

The star has announced a new single, “Love On,” dropping February 22 at 6 p.m. ET. It’s her first release of 2024, ahead of her upcoming album. Selena co-wrote the “fun and flirty” song with Julia Michaels, and according to her record label, it was inspired “by the months Selena spent in Paris last year.” You can presave the song now.

Selena shared the single artwork on Instagram with the caption, “Wait ’til I turn my love on.” An email from her record label to fans on her mailing list reads, “Clock in, baby get to work.”

Selena’s love life is going pretty well these days: She saluted her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, with a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of them looking goofy, and the caption, “I love you.” Benny posted a photo of Selena bundled up in a scarf and jacket with the caption, “My valentine.”

However, while Benny is a chart-topping songwriter and producer, he didn’t produce Selena’s new single.

