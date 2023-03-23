Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” hits a billion streams on Spotify

Interscope Records

Selena Gomez hit a new Spotify milestone this week.

Her 2019 hit “Lose You to Love Me” officially reached 1 billion streams, Spotify announced on social media Wednesday.

“All the love for @selenagomez,” the streaming service tweeted. “Congratulations for 1 Billion streams on Lose You to Love Me.”

Selena reposted the announcement on her Instagram Story, writing “Grateful,” with a white heart emoji.

According to Billboard, “Lose You to Love Me” is her first solo song to reach the milestone. Three of her collaborations – “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, “Wolves” with Marshmello and “Taki Taki” with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B – previously reached 1 billion streams on Spotify.

