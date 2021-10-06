Selena Gomez’s new ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie coming to Amazon Prime Video in January

Sony Pictures Animation

The first Hotel Transylvania movie was released in 2012. Since then, Variety reports that the series has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. In addition to starring in the new film, whose full title is Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, Selena is also an executive producer.

While original stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James — who voiced Dracula and Frankenstein, respectively — have departed the franchise, the rest of the cast has returned for the fourth installment. In addition to Selena, the voices include David Spade, Andy Samberg, Jim Gaffigan, Katherine Hahn and Steve Buscemi.

Selena’s Hulu series Only Murders in the Building was recently renewed for a second season. On the music front, she’s got a collaboration with Coldplay on the British band’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.