Selena in the South of France: Watch her flirty new video for “Love On”

Interscope

You’ve heard of Emily in Paris? Get ready for Selena in the South of France. Selena Gomez has just released her first single of 2024, “Love On,” and the video features beautiful French vistas, gorgeous clothing and lots of people making out with each other.

The song is Selena’s invitation to a lover: “Clock in, baby get to work/I’m a rollercoaster ride, baby jump on.” The second verse is half-sung, half-spoken, with Selena asking “Why we conversing over this steak tartare/when we could be somewhere other than here/making out in the back of a car?”

The video begins with a group of couples lined up on a staircase, all kissing each other passionately, as we hear someone whisper in French, “What am I going to name you? I will name you love. Tender love.” Doors then open onto a balcony of a grand hotel overlooking the sea, where Selena sings while getting her nails done.

The rest of the clip features Selena frolicking in and out of rooms rocking some fabulous outfits, including a white tutu-style dress she wears while dancing with ballerinas, a rainbow-striped ’60s-style number and a gold gown with a giant rosette on the front. In between shots of Selena, the couples from the beginning of the clip continue making out with each other.

In the comments section of the video, one user wrote, “I was one of the ballerinas in this video and I just wanted to say that everything about the video shoot was an absolutely magical experience!! Selena was so charming and humble, yet shined with star-power and I feel infinitely lucky to have been a part of this celebration of love.”

