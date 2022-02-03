Service95, Dua Lipa’s new “concierge service” newsletter, is here

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Dua Lipa has officially launched Service95, a “global style, culture, and society concierge service created to help the reader make sense of the world.”

Her new newsletter and website will feature articles and features about a variety of topics, curated by Dua herself. The first issue includes information on Amapiano — a kind of South African house music — plus articles on Hong Kong’s all-female roller derby crew, an under-the-radar place in Paris to shop for housewares, and Dua’s personal London restaurant recommendations.

In addition, there’s a piece by Irish writer and author Sinead Burke on diversity and accessibility. You can subscribe for free at Service95.com.

“The more we share with each other, the closer we become, the wider our circles grow,” Dua says in a statement. “I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences. Service95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life.”

Dua will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight to talk about the new project and, presumably, her Future Nostalgia tour, which launches next week in Miami, FL.

