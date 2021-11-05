Set list for Adele’s upcoming TV special revealed

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Adele‘s upcoming CBS TV special is in the can, and now the set list has been revealed.

Adele One Night Only, filmed at Griffith Observatory in L.A., will air November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 PM PT on CBS, and will also stream on Paramount+. The special features Adele’s past hits, plus some of the songs from her upcoming album 30.

The songs from 30 that Adele will perform include the first single “Easy On Me,” as well as “Love Is a Game,” “I Drink Wine” and “Hold On.”

As for the hits, you’ll hear “Hello,” “Skyfall,” “Someone Like You,” “Rolling in the Deep” and “When We Were Young,” as well as Adele’s well-known cover of Bob Dylan‘s “Make You Feel My Love.”

As previously reported, the special will also feature Adele sitting down for a chat in her rose garden with Oprah Winfrey. She’ll talk about her new music, her life after her divorce, her weight loss journey and parenthood.

